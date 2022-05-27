Boris Johnson calls for Ukraine to be sent more long-range rocket systems to fight Russia

United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson believes that Ukraine should receive more long-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in order to combat the Russian forces. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is already in its third month and Johnson said that the new ammunition can be key for Kyiv to defend the Donbas region. In an interview with Bloomberg, Johnson said that the MLRS system are important “to defend themselves against this very brutal Russian artillery, and that’s where the world needs to go”. However, the British PM did not commit to sending the M270 rocket system despite repeated requests from Ukraine in front of the NATO countries in the last few weeks.

Also read | Ukrainian officials say Russia-backed forces captured strategic town Lyman

The stance from NATO nations have not been in favour of sending long-range rockets to Ukraine till now but this can mean that the approach can be changing. Earlier, the United States also rejected Ukraine’s request but a CNN report suggested that they can also be changing their tone very soon.

In the interview, Johnson said that Russia is “continuing to chew through ground” in the Donbas region, making “slow, but I’m afraid palpable, progress”. Ukrainian officials on Friday said that the Russian forces have taken control of the city of Lyman in the country's eastern Donetsk region.

Also read | G7 pledges to phaseout coal for electricity generation, but no date fixed

Earlier, Kira Rudik, a Ukrainian MP, asked the UK to help them with powerful weapons.

“There’s this discussion of getting us more MLRS systems. I know that the British government is right now deciding on if they can get to us from the United Kingdom and that will be fantastic. That is something that we exactly need right now,” she said according to a report on The Guardian.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -