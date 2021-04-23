Bones of Black children killed in 1985 bombing being used in anthropology course

The bones of Black children who were killed in a bomb blast in 1985 in their home will now be used as a "case study" for an online forensic anthropology course at an Ivy League college.

Titled "REAL BONES: Adventures in Forensic Anthropology", the course aims to teach "techniques that biological anthropologists apply to these cases to identify certain social attributes."

The physical remains of one, or two, children were guarded over the past 36 years in the anthropological collections of the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton.

These remains were being guarded since May 1985 and the institutes had been using the burned bones for teaching purposes but without the permission of the deceased’s parents.

This has come a few days before Philadelphia is set to organise its first-ever official day of remembrance for the 1985 bombing.

The deceased were killed on May 13, 1985, when the Philadelphia police dropped a bomb from a helicopter on the rooftop of a house. The blast killed 11 people, including five children, who were all a part of the organisation, Move.

Last year, the city leader had apologised for the "immeasurable and enduring harm" caused by the bombing.