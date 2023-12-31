‘Bolt with missing nut,’ Boeing alerts global airlines after major flight safety issue found

A ‘loose bolt alert’ has been issued for Boeing 737 Max passenger aircraft fleet worldwide, prompting at least three airline operators in India to carry out checks in their 737 Max aeroplanes.

The urgent advisory was issued after an undisclosed international airline discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance.

USA’s Federation of Aviation Administration (FAA) has also asked airlines to check for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system.

Boeing says it has delivered more than 1,370 of the 737 Max jets to global operators, including three Indian airlines—Akasa, Air India Express and SpiceJet.

India's aviation regulator in action

India's aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said it was also monitoring the situation very closely and coordinating with the airlines as well as its American counterpart FAA and Boeing.

Watch: US planemaker Boeing confirms cyberattack × "This has been an ongoing issue with Max 737 and these are service bulletins issued from time to time by Boeing to the airline operators for the suggested action whenever any issue is come across. We have been in touch with Boeing, FAA and our airline operators in the past too on such issues concerning 737 Max," the DGCA said in a statement.

"In such cases, mitigation as recommended by the Original Equipment Manufacturers is carried out by the airline operator as has been done in the past in respect of 737 Max," it added.

What prompted Boeing to issue the alert?

The alert was issued following the discovery of a bolt with its nut missing. The company also discovered an additional undelivered aircraft with an improperly tightened nut.

"The issue identified on the particular airplane has been remedied," Boeing said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending operators inspect their 737 Max airplanes and inform us of any findings."

Response from Indian airlines

A spokesperson of Akasa Air said they were alerted by Boeing over the issue.

"Like all operators around the world, and in accordance with our highest standards of safety, Akasa will be following the same checks and procedures that the manufacturer or regulator recommends. Our operating fleet and deliveries are not impacted so far," a statement said.