Boeing 777 makes heart-stopping landing at London airport amid storm. Watch

London, UKEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
main img

Boeing 777 makes an 'insane' landing at Heathrow airport. Photograph:(Twitter)

An American Airlines flight faced a challenging landing at Heathrow amid storm Gerrit's winds, captured in viral video. The Boeing 777's descent showed the pilot's skill, averting crisis in over 10 seconds of turbulence.

An American Airlines flight encountered a nerve-wracking landing at London's Heathrow Airport amid the powerful winds of storm Gerrit. Dramatic footage which has now gone viral captured the Boeing 777 making the dangerous landing.

Shared by aviation enthusiasts on BigJetTV, the video showed the Boeing 777's descent, with its wing angling towards the runway amid the storm's fierce winds. The caption read , "American 777 insane landing at London Heathrow." 

As the plane navigated the turbulent descent, audible reactions from a spectator included phrases like, "Ooh! Ooh! Ooh! Stop it!" Despite more than 10 seconds of turbulence, the pilot demonstrated exceptional control, averting a potential crisis.

Watch the video here:

Heathrow disruptions due to storm Gerrit

Adverse weather conditions prompted multiple flight cancellations at Heathrow Airport, attributed to the impact of the storm. Beyond air travel, rail services were also affected. 

"Last night a supercell thunderstorm crossed Greater Manchester causing damage. We know from our Dopplar radar that it had a strong rotating updraft,” said Britain's Meteorological Office in a statement.

"Whilst we don't yet have surface data to confirm, the presence of these features suggests a tornado at the surface was likely,” it added.

According to local reports, the storm has resulted in power outages for thousands of residents in the Northeast and Shetland regions. Around 14,000 homes are currently without electricity, and efforts by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks are underway to restore power.

Also watch | War on drugs: Wave of drug-carrying drones flying into India

Authorities have indicated that some households may experience continued power disruptions, with a concentration of affected areas in the Northeast and Shetland regions.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

