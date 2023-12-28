Boeing 777 makes heart-stopping landing at London airport amid storm. Watch

An American Airlines flight encountered a nerve-wracking landing at London's Heathrow Airport amid the powerful winds of storm Gerrit. Dramatic footage which has now gone viral captured the Boeing 777 making the dangerous landing.

Shared by aviation enthusiasts on BigJetTV, the video showed the Boeing 777's descent, with its wing angling towards the runway amid the storm's fierce winds. The caption read , "American 777 insane landing at London Heathrow."

As the plane navigated the turbulent descent, audible reactions from a spectator included phrases like, "Ooh! Ooh! Ooh! Stop it!" Despite more than 10 seconds of turbulence, the pilot demonstrated exceptional control, averting a potential crisis.

Watch the video here: American 777 insane landing at London Heathrow!

Caught during our livestream at @HeathrowAirport. Strong, gusting crosswind elements catching-out even the most seasoned pilots! Wouldn’t have liked being the NFP on this one 😂 watch the flight surfaces 🫨



Get involved: what’s… pic.twitter.com/PjfqhsQjX2 — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) December 27, 2023 × Heathrow disruptions due to storm Gerrit

Adverse weather conditions prompted multiple flight cancellations at Heathrow Airport, attributed to the impact of the storm. Beyond air travel, rail services were also affected.

"Last night a supercell thunderstorm crossed Greater Manchester causing damage. We know from our Dopplar radar that it had a strong rotating updraft,” said Britain's Meteorological Office in a statement.

"Whilst we don't yet have surface data to confirm, the presence of these features suggests a tornado at the surface was likely,” it added.

According to local reports, the storm has resulted in power outages for thousands of residents in the Northeast and Shetland regions. Around 14,000 homes are currently without electricity, and efforts by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks are underway to restore power.

