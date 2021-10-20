Bolsonaro says he is 'guilty of nothing' as committee accuses him of 'crimes against humanity'

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has rubbished all accusations against him regarding the pandemic and has said that he is 'guilty of nothing'.

He rejected all accusations that were directed towards him in a senate committee report. "We know that we are guilty of absolutely nothing. We know that we did the right thing from the first moment," he said.

Bolsonaro has been accused of committing crimes against humanity and a few other charges by mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

A congressional inquiry has stated that Bolsonaro knowingly mishandled coronavirus pandemic in the country, which led to deaths of more than 600,000 Brazilians, including indigenous citizens.

As per the final draft of the report, Bolsonaro should be charged with nine different offenses for pandemic such as crimes against humanity, propagation of pathogenic germs, fraud/ charlatanism and encouraging others to participate in these crimes too.

"[We must] never forget what happened in this country or the innocent people who lost their lives as a result of the government's reckless handling of the pandemic," the final report reads, as per the Guardian.

Some locals and experts believe that Brazil’s death toll of Covid is majorly due to the President’s carelessness and reckless behaviour during the pandemic.

"The president committed many crimes and he will pay for them," the inquiry's president, Senator Omar Aziz said.

If Bolsonaro is prosecuted as [per the charges mentioned in the final report of the report, the President will be sent to jail for his actions.

"The report assigns more than 100 years in prison to the president of the republic. That is what the collection of suggested crimes points to," Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the inquiry’s vice-president said.