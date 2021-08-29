For future, Bolsonaro sees only three alternatives, prison, death or victory

With next year's presidential election in mind, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said he sees only three alternatives for his future: prison, death or victory.

In the polls, the right-wing populist leader is still trailing left-wing former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro told evangelical leaders, "I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory."

The former military officer also said, there was no chance of prison as "no man on Earth will threaten me". The remarks come as there is fierce tensions between the president and the judiciary and election authorities.

Earlier, in a meeting with supporters outside the president's official residence, Bolsonaro said that everyone should buy a rifle.

Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self-defence, said gun opponents should stop bothering gun buyers.

During his election campaign, Jair Bolsonaro promised to relax Brazil's gun laws. The idea was that citizens could use their own weapons to combat the country's rampant crime and violence.

Since being elected president, he has issued a number of decrees to carry out his promise.

In Brazil, it is now much easier to buy and carry firearms.

