/Bolsonaro's son sentenced for lobbying US to impose sanctions on Brazil during father's coup trial

Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Eduardo Bolsonaro to four years and two months in prison after finding that he sought support for US sanctions against his own country while legal proceedings against his father were underway.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, a former lawmaker and son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, was accused of attempting to pressure the court by lobbying the United States administration during his father's coup-related trial.

According to prosecutors, Eduardo Bolsonaro approached US authorities in an effort to influence the case involving his father. The office of Brazil's prosecutor general alleged that he encouraged measures against members of the Supreme Court, including sanctions on justices and tariffs targeting Brazilian goods.

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He will also be barred from holding public office for eight years after completing his sentence, which he may appeal.

"It is not the role of a Brazilian federal deputy to lobby abroad against their own country," said Judge Alexandre de Moraes.

Prosecutors accuse Eduardo Bolsonaro of influencing his father's case

The case centred on claims that Eduardo Bolsonaro tried to secure international pressure on Brazilian institutions to benefit his father's legal battle.

Jair Bolsonaro, the former far-right president of Brazil, is serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a coup following the 2022 election.

Prosecutors argued that Eduardo Bolsonaro's actions amounted to an attempt to interfere with the judicial process by seeking support from foreign authorities.

Eduardo Bolsonaro moved to the United States in 2025, months before the trial that led to his father's conviction.

Since relocating, he has remained active in efforts to build support for Jair Bolsonaro, particularly among figures linked to the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The conviction marks another major development in the legal fallout surrounding Brazil's coup investigation and the Bolsonaro family's ongoing battles with the country's judicial authorities