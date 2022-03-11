Bolivian soldier who shot dead revolutionary Che Guevara dies at 80

The Bolivian soldier who was believed to have killed the famed revolutionary guerrilla Ernesto “Che” Guevara died at the age of 80.

Mario Terán was part of a military group that captured the Argentinian-born revolutionary in 1967.

According to reports, Teran shot dead Argentina-born Guevara on October 9 in the eastern Santa Cruz province of Bolivia during the cold war.

After the retirement, Teran lived in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and had been hospitalised for the past three weeks. On Thursday, he succumbed to a long-term illness.

He is survived by his two children and his wife.

Speaking to AFP, Gary Prado, who is a former Bolivian soldier and also who helped capture Guevara 54 years ago, said, "He died. He was ill and nothing could be done."

Guevara was an Argentinian physician and a cult figure for many youths who are inclined towards the Left.

He was the leading figure in the Cuban revolution that helped Fidel Castro topple the dictator Fulgencio Batista.

After serving as a senior official in Cuba’s government for several years, he set off to try to lead other insurrections – with far less success – in Africa and then in South America.

His small band was finally tracked down by Bolivian soldiers in 1967 when he was trying to overthrow the government there.

Terán was then ordered to kill the already wounded Guevara, then 39.

Teran later told reporters, "It was the worst moment of my life."

"I saw Che was large, very large. His eyes shone intensely. I felt him coming over me and when he fixed his gaze on me, it made me dizzy. "

"‘Calm yourself,’ he told me, ‘and aim well! You are going to kill a man! ’ Then I took a step back toward the door, closed my eyes and fired. "

(With inputs from agencies)