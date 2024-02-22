Boeing replaces head of 737 jetliner programme in wake of mid-air door blowout incident

In the wake of the infamous mid-air window blow-out, Boeing has said that the head of its 737 jetliner programme Ed Clark is departing the company.

The announcement on Wednesday (Feb 21) comes in the wake of safety questions triggered by the January incident involving a door panel of a Boeing 737 Max 9 that blew off mid-flight when crusing over Oregon.

The bolts of the panel that secured the door went missing, triggering investigations by the authorities into the safety of the jetliner.

Clark, who had served with Boeing for nearly 18 years and helmed the 737 programme since early 2021, is leaving his position with immediate effect, as per an announcement made by Boeing.

Leadership transitions at Boeing

Katie Ringgold, a vice president overseeing the delivery of 737s to airlines, will step into Clark's role as vice president and general manager of the 737 programme and the Renton factory.

This change was communicated to Boeing employees via an email from CEO of Boeing's commercial airplanes division, Stan Deal.

Additionally, Elizabeth Lund has been appointed as senior vice president for commercial airplanes quality, as per reports. Boeing highlighted an "enhanced focus on ensuring that every airplane we deliver meets or exceeds all quality and safety requirements," according to Deal's email.

The company is taking measures to address concerns raised by regulators and US Congress regarding recent safety lapses.

Increased scrutiny

The incident involving the Max 9 has prompted increased scrutiny of Boeing's operations and manufacturing processes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded Max 9s in the US for inspections, and Boeing's production has been limited until quality concerns are resolved.

CEO David Calhoun acknowledged the company's responsibility and pledged to address the issues raised by airlines. “We caused the problem and we understand that," media reports said citing Calhoun's statement on January 31. “We understand why they are angry and we will work to earn their confidence."

Boeing faces heightened criticism reminiscent of the aftermath of previous tragedies involving Max 8 jetliners.

Meanwhile, Boeing's stock has experienced a decline, reflecting investor concerns over recent safety incidents and their impact on the company's reputation and financial standing.

The Virginia-based company lost 19 per cent, and nearly $27 billion in stock-market value following the door blowout incident.

