Chilling death sentence: Alabama plans another execution using nitrogen gas amid backlash

A month after carrying out the cruel execution of a prison inmate by nitrogen gas, Alabama is now planning to give death to another inmate using a similar method.

It has only been a month after the first execution was carried out by the US state using the controversial method.

Alabama's Supreme Court has been asked by Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Wednesday (Feb 21) to fix an execution date for Alan Eugene Miller.

The state said that the execution of 59-year-old Miller will be carried out using nitrogen gas. He has been convicted of killing three people in the 1999 workplace shootings carried out in suburban Birmingham.

“The State of Alabama is prepared to carry out the execution of Miller’s sentence by means of nitrogen hypoxia,” wrote the attorney general’s office, adding that Miller was given the death sentence in 2000 and now is the time to carry out his death sentence.

Alabama faces backlash for nitrogen gas execution

The request for the execution date has been made as the activists and advocates continue presenting opposing views over the state’s first execution using nitrogen.

On January 25, prison inmate Kenneth Smith convulsed in seizure-like movements for several minutes before dying in the death chamber filled with nitrogen gas.

Marshall said that the execution was “textbook” and added that more such death sentences were carried out by the state using nitrogen gas.

“As of last night, nitrogen hypoxia as a means of execution is no longer an untested method. It is a proven one,” said Marshall, the next day after Smith was executed.

Similar to Smith, Miller had also survived a lethal injection attempt. The state had tried to execute Miller using lethal injection in September 2022.

Watch: US: Alabama, third US state to authorise use of nitrogen for execution The execution was cancelled after the officials failed to find an intravenous line which was connected to the prisoner’s veins.

After that, an agreement was struck by the state with Miller’s lawyers in which it was agreed that they would never seek to execute Miller again using lethal injection and that nitrogen gas would be used to execute him in the future.

Miller, who was a delivery truck driver, was convicted for carrying out fatal shootings in which Lee Holdbrooks, Scott Yancy and Terry Jarvis were killed.