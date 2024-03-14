Boeing 777 plane makes emergency landing at Los Angeles airport due to 'mechanical' issue

An American Airlines flight on Wednesday night (Mar 13) faced a "possible mechanical issue" and was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport night, the New York Post reported citing a local television station.

In a statement on Thursday, American Airlines said that Flight 345 reported the issue with the Boeing 777 plane and ultimately landed at the LA airport at approximately 8:45 pm (local time) on Wednesday without any incident.

The plane had taken off from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Post reproted that one out of the six aircraft's tire blew off.

The statement added, "The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally." Local reports have mentioned that the crew and passengers have not reported any injuries from the emergency landing.

According to Airfleets Aviation, the aircraft is a 23-year-old Boeing 777 plane.

This was at least the sixth incident involving a Boeing plane in the past week.

Boeing in hot water

Boeing has found itself in hot water with several unrelated incidents in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, United Airlines Flight 830 was forced to turn around mid-flight due to a fuel leak. It was headed from Sydney to San Francisco.

Recently, a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787 plane dropped abruptly in mid-air before stabilising, causing passengers to be thrown about the cabin. It was headed from Sydney to Auckland.

So far, the authorities have not explained the cause of the apparent sudden change in the trajectory of the flight has not yet been explained. Safety experts say most aeroplane accidents are caused by a cocktail of factors that need to be thoroughly investigated.

About 50 passengers suffered minor injuries and one person was seriously wounded.

In a statement, Chile's DGAC aviation body said that it will take the lead on the investigation under international rules governing aircraft accident investigations, known throughout the industry by their legal name "Annex 13".