Europe's aviation regulator prepared to halt Boeing's approval amid safety concerns

Amid mounting safety concerns regarding Boeing's aircraft production, Europe's aviation regulatory body, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), has signalled that it could suspend its indirect approval of Boeing's jet production if deemed necessary.

Luc Tytgat, acting executive director of EASA, expressed the agency's stance, towards ensuring aircraft safety amid Boeing's latest safety crisis.

In an interview with Reuters, Tytgat stated, "If need be, yes," in response to inquiries regarding EASA's willingness to stop recognising US production safety approvals for Boeing jets.

Challenges to international cooperation

Tytgat's remarks underscore the strain on international cooperation governing global airplane production, particularly amid Boeing's ongoing safety crisis.

The transatlantic pact between the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and EASA, which mutually recognise each other's safety approvals, faces scrutiny as concerns mount over Boeing's factory quality control.

Notably, recent incidents, including a mid-air door plug detachment on an Alaska Air Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet, have intensified scrutiny on Boeing's manufacturing processes.

Potential regulatory actions

While Tytgat acknowledged that no immediate regulatory actions were imminent, he emphasised the importance of maintaining vigilance in ensuring aircraft safety.

EASA possesses the authority to suspend recognition of production approvals if consultations fail to address compliance issues, following a 30-day pause period.

Tytgat highlighted the rare nature of such measures, indicating that any decision to suspend recognition would require justifiable circumstances.

EASA's oversight

EASA's influence over Boeing's aircraft design has expanded in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes.

However, Tytgat noted limited avenues for increased monitoring of existing Boeing models, aside from the drastic option of suspending recognition.

Following discussions with Boeing executives, Tytgat expressed a degree of reassurance regarding the company's commitment to enhancing production quality controls.

While EASA officials visited Boeing's 737 plant recently, Tytgat ruled out a permanent presence, citing the spirit of the transatlantic safety agreement.

FAA and Boeing’s responses

Both the FAA and Boeing have responded to the concerns raised by EASA.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker affirmed that the agency's would take action if necessary to ensure safety standards in Boeing's production.

However, neither Boeing nor the FAA directly commented on EASA's remarks regarding potential production halts.