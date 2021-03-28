Body camera video shows US police officers berating five-year-old boy

The police department in Maryland, US has released a body camera video that captured two of its officers berating a five-year-old boy.

The boy had walked away from his elementary school, and the police officers, to make him understand the value of going to school, called him a “little beast” and threatened him with a beating.

The video released Friday by the Montgomery County Police Department shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child -- very close to his face.

The boy's mother has filed a lawsuit over the January 2020 interaction. The matter is under trial, and that is the reason the video has come out.

“Oh, my God, I’d beat him so bad,” the officer said in the child's presence before telling him, “You do not embarrass me like this at school.”

A police department spokeswoman told the newspaper that the two officers in the video remain employed by the department after an internal investigation.

The officers found the boy about one block from his school and drove him back. The video shows an officer forcing the crying child on to a chair in the principal's office.

“Shut that noise up now!” the other officer shouted near the boy's face. “I hope your momma let me beat you.”

One of the officers pulled out his handcuffs and closed one of loops around the child’s right wrist.

“You know what these are for?” he asked the boy. “These people that don’t want to listen and don’t know how to act.”

The school system has issued a statement describing the video as “extremely difficult” to watch.

“There is no excuse for adults to ever speak to or threaten a child in this way,” the school system said. “As parents and grandparents, we know that when families send their children to school, they expect that the staff will care for them, keep them safe and use appropriate intervention processes when needed.”

Both of the officers involved in the incident are Black, and so is the 5-year-old boy, according to police department spokesman Rick Goodale.