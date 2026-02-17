BNP's Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM today: Who all are attending the swearing-in? Check timing and more

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman will take the oath as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, along with elected MPs, on Tuesday (Feb 17). He is set to become the first male prime minister of the country after 35 years. He has said that he will build a “new Bangladesh” following PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster in 2024. Tarique Rahman is the son of former PM, late Khaleda Zia, who returned to Bangladesh ahead of the elections, after 17 years of self-imposed exile. He was in the UK as he was sentenced to life in absentia in a case related to grenade attack on Awami League rally in 2004. He led the BNP to a landslide victory in the general elections.

What is the time of the oath-taking?

Elected BNP MP Rashiduzzaman Millat told ANI that all new Members of Parliament (MP) will be sworn in earlier at 10:00 am by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at their parliament bhawan. At 4.00 pm, there will be another session for the ministerial oath. Chiefs of the three armed services, the Chief Justice, senior judges, and members of the diplomatic corps based in Dhaka will be present in the event. An uncertainty remains over whether elected MPs will take a second oath as members of a proposed constitutional reform council, according to Prothom Alo. Questions remain about whether the constitutional reform council will be formed immediately to implement the proposals in the July National Charter.

Who all are attending the swearing-in ceremony?

From India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is attending the swearing-in ceremony. Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Pakistan Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Nepal Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma, Sri Lanka Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, United Kingdom's Seema Malhotra who serves as Indo-Pacific Under Secretary and high-level delegates from Qatar, Malaysia, and Brunei will attend the event. Invitations have been sent to leaders from China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the Prime Minister and the new cabinet.

Tarique Rahman's reaches out to Opposition

Tarique Rahman visited Jamaat chief at his residence along with party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamigir a day ahead of oath-taking. Soon after, the BNP’s media wing released a photograph showing the two rival party leaders standing side by side with Shafiqur Rahman seen holding a bouquet to be handed over to Tarique Rahman and terming the meeting as “courtesy visit.” The BNP leader also met Jamaat-ally National Citizen Party’s (NCP) convenor Nahid Islam later.

Tarique Rahman reaches out to India

Even before coming to power, Rahman has reiterated that his government's approach will 'Bangladesh first' but it will maintain a balanced relations with India, China and other South Asian nations. The BNP extended its invitation for swearing-in event to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it has been confirmed that Indian PM Narendra Modi will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Rahman.

What we know about recently concluded Bangladesh elections?