Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) registered an impressive victory in the recently concluded elections. BNP's chief and son of former PM late Khaleda Zia - Tarique Rahman - is set to become the first male PM of the country in 35 years. Rahman has reiterated that his government's approach will 'Bangladesh first' but it will maintain a balanced relations with India, China and other South Asian nations. The elections took place in the country after former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted after a violent uprising in 2024. In this elections, Awami League was banned and Hasina dismissed the polls as a “sham.” Meanwhile, Bangladeshis also voted for referendum on the July National Charter 2025. The "Yes" vote won a decisive mandate with 68.59 per cent support. It will approve 84 reform points out of which 47 require constitutional amendments.