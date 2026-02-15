A party named BJP did win a seat in Bangladesh, but it refers to the Bangladesh Jatiya Party, not India’s BJP. Led by Andaleeve Rahman Partho, it secured one seat as an ally of the BNP, which swept the polls and is set to form the government.
The recently concluded Bangladesh elections have taken over the social media as the South Asian country is going to be ruled by a male prime minister for the first time in 35 years. Social media users went gaga as ‘BJP’ won a seat in Bangladesh polls that has brought late Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to power.
The party that shares its acronym with India's ruling party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is Bangladesh Jatiya Party - an ally of the ruling BNP. Its candidate and chief Andaleeve Rahman Partho won Bhola-1 (Sadar) constituency in the Barisal division. While the social media was confused because of the same acronym, it is interesting to know about this lesser known party of Bangladesh.
The BNP won 209 seats, and its allies won 3 seats, taking the total tally to 212. According to reports, BJP's chief Andaleeve Rahman Partho, a lawyer, won the seat for a second time by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes. He defeated the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Nazrul Islam by securing 1,05,543 votes while the Jamaat candidate bagged 75,337 votes.
The party was found in 2001 after it split from Jatiya Party. Andaleeve Rahman Partho, a UK-educated lawyer and principal of the British School of Law in Dhaka, has led the party since his father's death in 2008.He has now won the elections. Notably, he also won the seat in 2008 and was then Bangladesh's youngest opposition leader and MP. His father, Naziur Rahaman Manzur, founder of BJP, played a prominent role during the 1971 Liberation War.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) registered an impressive victory in the recently concluded elections. BNP's chief and son of former PM late Khaleda Zia - Tarique Rahman - is set to become the first male PM of the country in 35 years. Rahman has reiterated that his government's approach will 'Bangladesh first' but it will maintain a balanced relations with India, China and other South Asian nations. The elections took place in the country after former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted after a violent uprising in 2024. In this elections, Awami League was banned and Hasina dismissed the polls as a “sham.” Meanwhile, Bangladeshis also voted for referendum on the July National Charter 2025. The "Yes" vote won a decisive mandate with 68.59 per cent support. It will approve 84 reform points out of which 47 require constitutional amendments.
Even before coming to power, Rahman has reiterated that his government's approach will 'Bangladesh first' but it will maintain a balanced relations with India, China and other South Asian nations. The BNP extended its invitation for swearing-in event to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it has been confirmed that Indian PM Narendra Modi will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Rahman. India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will represent New Delhi at the swearing-in ceremony on 17 February.