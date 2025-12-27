/BNP chairman Tarique Rahman enters voter rolls, pays tribute to Osman Hadi, signals daughter Zaima’s political debut

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday (Dec 27) completed formalities to enlist himself on the national voters list in Dhaka and obtain a national identity (NID) card after ending his over 17 years of self-exile in London. The 60-year-old was accompanied by his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, and barrister daughter Zaima Rahman, who is expected to have a greater role in Bangladesh's politics in future as she also completed her registration formalities.

Rahman visited the Dhaka University on Saturday and offered respects at the grave of slain student leader Osman Hadi amid tight security. He also paid his respects at the grave of Bangladesh's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Hadi, a spokesperson for Inqilab Moncho, was shot dead earlier this month. A key figure in the July 2024 uprising that brought down the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, his killing has sparked a new wave of violence and deepened political unrest in the country.

The son of late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman's visit marked a significant moment in Bangladesh's ongoing political crisis as he is expected to take over full leadership of the BNP from his ailing mother.

The public appearances of Rehman's only daughter, Zaima Rahman, who is trained as a barrister in the United Kingdom, also sparked speculation of her being the new youth symbol of renewal for the party. With Tarique attempting to establish a new connection with Bangladeshis ahead of national polls in February 2026, Zaima could play a crucial role.

Rahman was arrested during the 2007 caretaker government and spent about 18 months in prison before travelling to the UK in 2008 for medical treatment. After the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, he has emerged as a leading contender for the prime minister’s post in the February general elections.