/Over 500 arrested, arms and drugs seized in national capital as Delhi Police launch pre-New Year drive

In a bid to ensure safety in one of the biggest celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi police on Friday (Dec 26) launched a major crackdown on illegal weapons and drugs ahead of New Year celebrations under Operation Aaghat 3.0, arresting more than 504 individuals under various sanctions of the BNS for involvement in criminal activities. The South East Delhi police conducted a special drive, coordinating raids, checks, and surveillance in vulnerable areas across the district.



285 accused were arrested under offences under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act, while others were arrested for criminal history and preventive measures to ensure safe celebrations during the New Year festivities.



The police said it targeted habitual offenders by detaining 116 listed as bad characters, while 10were arrested in crimes involving property offenders and five auto-lifters during the operations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The operation led to the recovery of 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives. The police also seized illegal liquor and narcotics intended for circulation ahead of the New Year parties.

In a significant recovery exercise, police traced and recovered 310 mobile phones that had been reported stolen, snatched or lost. A parallel crackdown on vehicle theft gangs led to the seizure or recovery of 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler.

Overall, 1,306 people were taken into preventive custody as police teams carried out night-long checks and intelligence-driven raids across the district.

Also Read: US appeals for restraint in Yemen as Saudi urges separatists to withdraw peacefully