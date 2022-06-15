BMA report reveals one-third of doctors surveyed leaving NHS due to racism

A landmark report into racism by the British Medical Association (BMA), a professional association and trade union representing and negotiating on behalf of all doctors in the UK has revealed a profession in danger of a major exodus of doctors of ethnic minority backgrounds, due to persistent and intolerable levels of racism faced at a personal and institutional level.

Nearly one-third of doctors surveyed have considered leaving the National Health Service (NHS) or have already left within the past two years due to race discrimination, with 42% of Black and 41% of Asian doctors, in particular, having considered leaving or having left.

As quoted by The Guardian, Prof Anton Emmanuel, the head of workforce race equality standard at NHS England, says, “No one should experience racism, discrimination or prejudice at work, it is completely unacceptable and NHS organisations should take a zero-tolerance approach to all and any form of discrimination.”

Emmanuel said “decisive actions” had recently been taken to address inequalities in the NHS and progress was being made, but he also conceded that “we know there is still more work to do”.

The survey, one of the most comprehensive of its kind on the experience of racism in the medical profession and workplace, paints a picture of institutional barriers to career progression, dangerously low levels of reporting of racist incidents, and a building mental health burden on ethnic minority doctors.

The report identifies systemic failure which will need every health organisation to work together to bring an end to structural racism and rectify the disproportionate outcomes in careers and job satisfaction faced by different ethnic groups.

(with inputs from agencies)

