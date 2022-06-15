Meta announces Whatsapp chat transfer from Android to iOS possible now

Meta announced on Tuesday that Whatsapp is beta testing a new feature that would allow Android users to transfer Whatsapp chat history to iOS. Earlier you could either move to the same type of phone, such as Android to Android or move to a different type of phone, such as iPhone to Android.

Making the announcement, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the ‘ability to securely switch between phones’ is now being added to WhatsApp.

If you’re moving to a different type of phone you can keep your account information including your profile photo, about, individual chats, group chats, and settings.

To transfer chat history, after you have selected the "Move data from Android" option, your new iPhone will look for the Move to iOS app on your older device and create a peer-to-peer connection.

Here, you will be able to choose the apps, files, contacts and more to bring over to your iPhone, and starting today the option for WhatsApp will join that list.

Also Read: In pics: Ukraine bids farewell to its war heroes

The time taken for the transfer will depend on the amount of content you have.

Users can only transfer data from devices with Android version 5.0 and above to iPhones with iOS 15.5 or above. WhatsApp must be updated to the latest version on the Android device and both phones must be connected to a power source and connected on the same WiFi network.

Whatsapp introduced the feature to transfer chat backup from iOS to Android last year.

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.