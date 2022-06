Teary-eyed Ukraine buries its dead amid regular shelling from the Russian side. As Russian bombardment and assaults have reduced much of Sievierodonetsk to ruins, Ukraine showed no signs of obeying a Russian ultimatum to surrender the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday as NATO defence ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss sending more heavy weapons to replenish Kyiv's dwindling stocks.

Friends and families gather to pay homage to their war heroes.