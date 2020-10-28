Black woman to sue US police for killing her boyfriend

An African American woman who was injured by the local police has vowed to avenge the police brutality by challenging the involved officials after the shooting that resulted in the death of her boyfriend.

"I lost the love of my life and the father of my seven-month-old child" when an officer opened fire "while we had our hands raised in the air," said Tafara Williams.

The 20-yer-old was in her car with her 19-year-old boyfriend in the passenger seat when a police officer opened fire at their vehicle, injuring Williams and killing her boyfriend Marcellis Stinnette. The incident took place in Waukegan, a suburb north of Chicago on October 20.

The concerned officer in question is Hispanic and has not been named yet. He has been fired from his station since the incident was reported.

Also read| Philadelphia police shooting of Black man sparks unrest

The police department claims that the police officer was trying to investigate a "suspicious vehicle" calmly but the couple fled. However, a second officer intervened when the couple fled, and upon seeing the second officer the car allegedly backed towards him and thus the officer opened fire.

Williams, however, claims that she was smoking a cigarette in the car with her boyfriend with their car parked outside of their home, and claims she left quickly. "I drove off very slowly... The officer was not following me," she said. When she turned the corner, Williams was met with ä crash".

"I lost control, the officer was shooting at us... I kept shouting, I don't have a gun," she said.

She also claimed that she kept asking why was the officer shooting but received no answer, and she was unable to move due to her injuries. "When you're dealing with African Americans, it's almost as if you shoot first ask questions later," said Ben Crump, who is representing Williams.

The police department has said they will soon be releasing video footage of the whole incident.