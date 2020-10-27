Philadelphia police shooting of Black man sparks unrest

Another Black man was killed in the US, sparking violent protests that police said injured 30 officers and led to dozens of arrests.

Police on Monday shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife.

Officers were called to the Cobbs Creek neighbourhood and encountered the man, later identified as Walter Wallace, who was holding a knife.

Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A video of the fatal confrontation was recorded by a bystander and posted on social media.

In the aftermath, hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the shooting late Monday into early Tuesday. Video showed many yelling at officers and crying.

Thirty officers were injured, most of them from being struck by projectiles such as bricks and rocks.