Black lives matter: Another day, another police shooting in US. Latest victim: 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya

In yet another case of racial injustice in the United States, a 26-year-old black man was fatally shot by a white police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA.

Patrick Lyoya, father of two was stopped at a traffic light for a vehicle registration mismatch and following a scuffle was shot in the back of his head, which led to his demise. The fatal incident took place on the morning of April 4, 2022.

Also read | Black Lives Matter leaders used $6 million donation to buy luxury mansion in US: Report

As per a press release by the City of Grand Rapids while the circumstances that led to Lyoya being stopped are not clear, however, inspection since the shooting has cleared that his vehicle had a license plate that wasn’t registered to that particular vehicle.

The release goes on to say, “following a brief foot pursuit, a physical altercation between the officer and the driver took place that lasted for several minutes. During that altercation, the officer fired his weapon, striking the individual who died as a result of his injuries.”

The officer has not been named and is yet to be charged and is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Watch | Gravitas US Edition: Black Lives Matter Movement: A WION Ground Report

On Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department released videos related to the fatal shooting. You can watch the video here; however, we advise caution, it contains distressing images and violence:

Newly released video shows a Grand Rapids (MI) police officer shooting unarmed 26 yo Patrick Lyoya while he was on the ground & facing away from the officer! Patrick never used violence against this officer even though the officer used violence against him in several instances. pic.twitter.com/5vNSWDYUpz — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 13, 2022 ×

Following the release of the videos, dozens of protestors gathered in the city protesting against the steady rise in violence by white police officers against black men in America.

The protestors carried "Black Lives Matter" placards and were heard chanting "no justice, no peace."

In the United States, the ‘Black Lives Matters’ movement, gathered steam following a similar case of shooting of a black man by a white police officer. George Floyd an African-American man was shot while engaged in a scuffle with police over something as trivial as a 20-dollar counterfeit bill.

Also read | In Pics: George Floyd, whose fall, fuelled a complete movement

Of the 4 officers involved in Floyd's death, Derek Chauvin the officer who was shown in a bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, is now serving a 22.5-year sentence for the crime.

As per a New York Times investigation, police officers have killed more than 400 unarmed motorists in America over the last five years. A database by the Washington Post reveals that although these shootings do involve white victims too, black Americans who only account for 13 per cent of the US population are still shot disproportionately. Already this year, more than 250 people have been fatally shot by on-duty officers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies)