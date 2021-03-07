In Pics: George Floyd, whose fall, fuelled a complete movement
With the trial set to begin on Monday in George Floyd's death, let’s take a look at how the world remembers him. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(Photograph:AFP)
Never-dying inspiration
Travis Cains, who grew up in Cuney Homes with George Floyd, and Dexter Brown, Floyd’s cousin, pose for a portrait in front of a mural of Floyd ahead of the trial of the former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in Houston, Texas, US.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Close to heart
A photo of Floyd on the phone of a friend in the Third Ward ahead of the trial of the former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in Houston, Texas, US.
(Photograph:Reuters)
What really matters
A man holds a Black Lives Matter flag during the protest 'Families Supporting Families Joins Mass Action 4 George Floyd Justice 4 All Nationwide Protest' in St Paul, Minnesota.
(Photograph:AFP)
Fighting hatred with love
People raise their hands and shout slogans as they protest at the makeshift memorial in honour of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.