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Who is 'Indian illegal alien' Atharva Vyas, arrested in US for assaulting mother-daughter duo

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 29, 2026, 11:02 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 11:06 IST
Who is 'Indian illegal alien' Atharva Vyas, arrested in US for assaulting mother-daughter duo

Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old Indian national arrested in the US Photograph: (dhs.gov)

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US authorities arrested 24-year-old Indian national Atharva Vyas in Texas over a violent assault on a woman and her child. ICE and DHS criticized earlier handling of his case, noting his prior 2023 arrest and later visa revocation amid ongoing immigration policy debates.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a statement on the arrest of 24-year-old Indian national who allegedly assaulted a woman and her daughter. He was arrested in Texas on April 18. Calling the man an "illegal alien", ICE said that he was arrested in 2023 at the University of Texas campus for felony assault but was released by the Biden administration. It also said that the Trump administration had in 2025 revoked his F-1 visa due to his arrest for assault.

Who is Atharva Vyas and what he is accused of?

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In a statement, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old “Indian illegal alien”, who entered the US in 2023 on a student visa, was arrested by ICE on April 18. He allegedly assaulted a mother and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park. Vyas first entered the country in August 2023. The statement quoted local law enforcement saying that the attack began as Vyas forcefully grabbed Perez by the hair, causing her daughter to fall from her arms. While Perez was on the floor, Vyas assaulted the child, causing bodily and facial injuries, including bite marks and the loss of two teeth.

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The statement blamed the Biden administration for the incident, saying, "The Biden Administration determined that felony assault in University of Texas campus was not “egregious” enough to warrant visa revocation and decided to take no enforcement action against Vyas. Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, "This barbaric assault was completely preventable. The Biden administration NEVER should have released this animal following his arrest for assault."

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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