United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a statement on the arrest of 24-year-old Indian national who allegedly assaulted a woman and her daughter. He was arrested in Texas on April 18. Calling the man an "illegal alien", ICE said that he was arrested in 2023 at the University of Texas campus for felony assault but was released by the Biden administration. It also said that the Trump administration had in 2025 revoked his F-1 visa due to his arrest for assault.

Who is Atharva Vyas and what he is accused of?

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In a statement, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old “Indian illegal alien”, who entered the US in 2023 on a student visa, was arrested by ICE on April 18. He allegedly assaulted a mother and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park. Vyas first entered the country in August 2023. The statement quoted local law enforcement saying that the attack began as Vyas forcefully grabbed Perez by the hair, causing her daughter to fall from her arms. While Perez was on the floor, Vyas assaulted the child, causing bodily and facial injuries, including bite marks and the loss of two teeth.