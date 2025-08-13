/'GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT': Trump floats renaming ICE as NICE as funding battle intensifies

Donald Trump has expressed support for a proposal to rename US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE). In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot from X featuring the suggestion: “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.” Responding to the idea, Trump wrote, "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT".

The concept was initially promoted by conservative influencer Alyssa Marie, who posted last month: “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.” A White House spokesperson declined further comment, directing inquiries to Trump’s Truth Social post.

The administration’s rapid response account on X also amplified the message by sharing a screenshot of the post.

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The proposal emerges as the Trump administration continues prioritizing border security and enforcement against illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, some Democrats remain critical of ICE. For example, Pramila Jayapal said earlier this month on X: “ICE is not keeping us safe. It's terrorizing our communities, detaining US citizens, and letting people die in custody. Abolish ICE.” The idea has also received backing from conservative voices. Commentator Nick Sortor wrote: “100% agree! Make it happen, @SecMullinDHS!” urging Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to support the change.

Changing the name of a federal agency typically requires congressional approval through legislation that amends its statutory authority. Despite this, the administration has previously explored renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War without direct congressional authorization. The naming proposal comes amid ongoing political tensions over immigration policy and funding.

ICE remains at the center of a congressional funding standoff, with Democrats pushing for reforms following the deaths of two US citizens involving federal authorities earlier this year. Recently, the Senate unanimously passed a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security, excluding ICE and Border Patrol. Some House Republicans have opposed the measure, instead advocating for a broader reconciliation bill that would secure funding for the entire department over multiple years.