/'No masks': Trump orders ICE agents deployed at US airports amid partial government shutdown

As Donald Trump ordered the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at American airports, he also asked them not to wear masks. He said, "I would greatly appreciate, however, no masks, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports, etc." The US president blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, and former Vice President Kamala Harris for "their open border policy". His statement come amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Trump’s vision involves deploying "patriotic ICE Agents" to airports to oversee security operations "like no one has ever seen before." This move implies a departure from the current Transportation Security Administration (TSA) model, which focuses primarily on screening for prohibited items and maintaining safety through administrative checks. He took to Truth Social and said, “If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota. I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”