'Bite Bezos' and 'Suck Zuck', Ice Cream truck endorses 'Eat the Rich'; netizens in fits

Taking on capitalism head-on, a New York, Brooklyn-based artist collective called MSCHF recently started a novel ice-cream truck shop, albeit with a little twist. They sold ice-creams under the brand name 'Mschfsicle' (pronounced mischief) at $10 apiece in and around New York City and Los Angeles from July 11-13.

A few of the varieties of Mschfsicle were named 'Bite Bezos', 'Much Musk', 'Gobble Gate', 'Snack on Jack' and 'Suck Zuck' amongst others. All of the ice-creams were referring to the big-tech billionaires viz. Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Tesla's Elon Musk, Microsoft's Bill Gates, Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Facebook aka Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.

The art project was named 'Eat the Rich' and the price of popsicles was inflated to reflect the irony of the situation. The popsicles and their packaging also had uncanny resemblances to the billionaires they were named after.

Lately, there has been a growing internet trend of sorts, particularly amongst the Gey-Z and millenials of taxing the rich and stopping them from exploiting their workers. The 'Eat the rich' slogan has also found its way into internet chatrooms. The company was looking to start a conversation. It received a major boost to its campaign when internet celebrity David Dobrik also stumbled upon one of their pop trucks.

