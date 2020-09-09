Birmingham stabber to be charged for murder

Zephaniah McLeod, the suspected who was arrested for stabbing incident in Birmingham, will be charged with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Tuesday.

"This decision was made following careful consideration of the evidence presented to us by West Midlands Police as a result of their ongoing investigation," Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor of CPS West Midlands Suzanne Llewellyn said in a statement.

The 27-year-old man was arrested after a series of stabbing took place in the early hours of Sunday. The stabbings took place at four different locations over a period of two-hours.

Also read: Stabbings in Birmingham leave one dead, seven injured; police hunt on

He was arrested for on suspicion of murdering a 23-year-old man, and critically injuring a 19-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman. In addition to these three, five other people have also been injured.

While the police earlier believed the stabbings might be inter-linked, further investigations revealed that the stabbings and the victims were random and the McLeod is not related to be a part of any gang or terrorism group. The stabbings were also not religiously motivated.

Further investigations are being carried out.