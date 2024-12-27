California’s battle with bird flu has been intensified as two new confirmed cases have been found in Stanislaus and Los Angeles counties. The rate at which the flu lathers has led California Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency on December 18.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday (Dec 26) revealed some unusual genetic changes in the virus. These mutations were not found in samples from infected poultry on the patient’s property. The CDC explained that the changes occurred in the hemagglutinin (HA) gene, which helps the virus attach to host cells.

As reported by Reuters, a change similar to this was detected in severe infection in British Columbia, Canada. No evidence of the virus spreading from the Louisiana patient to others has been identified, the CDC added.

Cases recorded

Previously, the first severe case was confirmed in the US in a Louisiana resident over the age of 65 who was experiencing respiratory issues. Louisiana was infected with the D1.1 strain of the virus, which has been recently found in wild birds and poultry in the US.

This is different from the B3.13 strain seen in dairy cows, some poultry, and human cases in various states.

Avian influenza A (H5N1) cases have been on a surge and have infected 659 of California's 984 dairy operations since August. Previously, November witnessed nearly one-quarter of the total cases, according to California authorities advising to err on the side of caution for the possible impact on poultry industries, food supply chains, and public health.

'Raw cat food' linked to bird flu

The Oregon agriculture department issued a notice asking customers to throw away its Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food if the sell-by date is between May 21, 2026, and June 23, 2026, after a cat that died of bird flu was linked to the product. The company stated on its website that this batch of cat food, sold across the US, tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Dr Ryan Scholz, a state veterinarian with the ODA, said, “We are sure the cat got H5N1 from eating the Northwest Naturals raw and frozen pet food.”

Symptoms of bird flu

Some of the main symptoms reported among humans include red, sore eyes (conjunctivitis) or mild respiratory symptoms. Some symptoms cause human flu symptoms like fever, cough, muscle ache, or tiredness. Life-threatening symptoms include pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and diarrhea. Symptoms may appear between 1 and 10 days following exposure.

(With inputs from agencies)