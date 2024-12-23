Washington

Wholesale egg prices in the United States (US) have reached an all-time high as an accelerating outbreak of bird flu in laying hens slashes supplies.

Citing data from commodity data firm Expana, a report by the news agency Reuters late Saturday (December 21) said that the wholesale prices for large eggs reached $5.77 per dozen in the Midwest on December 18, up 150 per cent from a year ago and topping the previous record of $5.46 from December 2022.

The average retail price of a dozen eggs exceeded $3.60 in November, up from $2.50 at the start of the year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only in September was the average price higher, at $3.80.

Prices are much higher in California

The wholesale prices for eggs were much higher in California, where supplies are further constrained by rules that prohibit farmers from raising hens in cages. There, eggs set an eye-popping record of $8.85 per dozen, Expana said.

Reuters reported that the increased prices were a bonanza for farmers who managed to avoid bird flu outbreaks and were not locked into long-term pricing arrangements that helped control costs at some major retailers.

The main factor driving the price rise is the damage to the laying flock from bird flu. The virus has wiped out nearly 123 million chickens, turkeys, and other poultry in 49 states (of the US) since the beginning of the current outbreak in 2022.

Data showed that of the 35 million commercial egg-laying hens killed by bird flu this year, nearly half contracted the virus in the past three months.

61 people infected with bird flu so far this year

According to the federal government, bird flu has infected 61 people in the US so far this year.

The cases in humans have mostly been mild, though officials confirmed the first severe case last week in Louisiana. The patient from Louisiana was hospitalised in critical condition after suspected contact with an infected backyard flock.

