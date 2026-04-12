/BIMSTEC to hold first joint maritime security exercise in November 2026, says Secretary General Pandey

Mauritius: BIMSTEC is set to hold its first-ever maritime security exercise in November 2026, involving the coast guards and navies of its seven member states, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), has said. In an interview with WION’s Sidhant Sibal on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference, Pandey highlighted India’s strong push for cooperation in the Bay of Bengal, a key part of the Indian Ocean region.

“India has given a lot of importance to cooperation in maritime security,” he said. “Recently, member states have decided that for the first time, a maritime security exercise involving the Coast Guards and navies of our member states will be held. India has already convened it in November 2026 and we are working out on the operational modalities. So, this will be very important steps in ensuring maritime security of the Bay of Bengal region,” he added.

The grouping, comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, is also advancing legal frameworks, including guidelines for maritime law enforcement agencies and a white shipping agreement to enhance transparency and coordination at sea.

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2026 is shaping up to be a significant year for BIMSTEC, with a flurry of high-level meetings planned. Pandey revealed plans for two new mechanisms: a meeting of health ministers, to be hosted by Sri Lanka, and a meeting of home ministers, hosted by India. This is the first such home ministers meet under BIMSTEC. A gathering of national security advisors will precede the latter.

“There are a lot of ministerial meetings which have been scheduled or are being scheduled to be held this year,” he said, pointing to a planned foreign ministers’ retreat hosted by Bangladesh and a BIMSTEC foreign ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Meetings of energy, tourism and culture ministers are also in the pipeline.

“So we have made progress in energizing and revitalizing BIMSTEC, and my expectation is that this momentum will continue during 2026 and the years to come,” Pandey added.

The ongoing crisis in West Asia has showed the value of regional platforms like BIMSTEC, Pandey noted, as member states grapple with disruptions to energy security, food security and supply chains. All members, from island nation Sri Lanka to landlocked Bhutan and Nepal—have been negatively affected.

In response, BIMSTEC is advancing electricity grid interconnection, renewable energy promotion and a proposed food reserve. “What the West Asia crisis has highlighted is that regional groupings can provide that platform where member states can deal with some of the challenges,” he said.

India has stepped in with supplies of petroleum products and food to support neighbours. “India has a very important role to play... India being the country with the largest capability and capacity, so Member States expect India to play a leading role, and it has been playing a leading role,” Pandey emphasised.

He pointed to India’s current or upcoming chairs in forums like IORA, IONS and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, positioning it to shape broader maritime connectivity, blue economy and environmental efforts in the region. India will be the next chair of the grouping after Bangladesh hosts the BIMSTEC summit, possibly by next year.