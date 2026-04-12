/US failed to win trust of Iranian delegation: Parliament speaker after failed talks

Ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran on Saturday (April 11), mediated by Pakistan, failed to yield result. After the meet ended US Vice President JD Vance said that negotiators were unable to reach an agreement acceptable to both sides. After inconclusive talks, the blame game has begun with Iran saying US was unable to gain Tehran's trust.

“My colleagues raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposite side ultimately failed to win the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations,” wrote Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on X after more than 20 hours of negotiations in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad failed to yield any result.

"I am grateful for the effort of Pakistan in facilitating the process of these negotiations," he further wrote.

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According to Iran’s Fars news agency, the outcome of the negotiations depends on Washington “changing unreasonable demands”, particularly on contentious issues such as the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s peaceful nuclear programme. The agency reported that experts from both sides are working to find common ground, while a Pakistani mediator is attempting to narrow the differences and bring the positions closer together.