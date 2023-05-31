Big fat paycheck! US woman earns ₹1.6 lakh ($2,000) per day by nannying billionaires' kids

Gloria Richards, 34, works as a nanny for the children of the Uber-rich when she doesn't perform on off-Broadway stages. In an interview with CNBC, Richards discussed the pros and cons of her job.

She mentioned that her lucrative job as a nanny for billionaire's children pays her $2,000 (Rs 1.6 lakh) per day. What's more? She gets to travel the world in private planes with fully covered accommodation. She claims that caring for the children of billionaires accounts for 80 per cent to 90 per cent of her annual income.

Richards said, "I could nanny for, like, two months at the top of the year, and I'd be fine for the rest of the year," Richards, 34, tells CNBC Make It. "What feeds me is being able to work so closely with these kids."

She explained her work description by saying that nannying for the ultra-rich isn't necessarily about childcare. She stated that she spends the most of her working hours managing the school and social schedules of her children. She recalls being introduced to her charge only minutes before becoming an attendant on a private jet flight to Barbados.

She is compensated $2,000 for 12 to 15 hours of work. She said that she travels the world on private aircraft and yachts, drives Porsches and Teslas for work, and attends toddler birthday parties where iPads are given out as party favours.

"I've had full-blown interviews where [parents] are like, 'We're looking for someone to raise our kids,'" she said.

"They tell me they had kids to pass on their trust funds, [and that] 'I'll hang out with them after boarding school when they can drink," she added.

However, she said that working with billionaires has its own set of difficulties, particularly for a Black woman nannying white children. She stated that she must manage cultural situations with sensitivity or risk losing her job.

"I'll be in, like, Switzerland, and they're telling me they can't pay me for three weeks because they don't have cash," Richards said

"That's also how they communicate when they don't like something you did. They'll stop paying you," she continued.

It's difficult for Richards to maintain her mental health while dealing with unpredictable client mood changes.

"I've had families go through an immense amount of grief in the public eye. I'm watching their divorces or deaths within the family. Sometimes I'm literally a shoulder to cry on. A second later, they'll turn on me," she added.