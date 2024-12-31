US President Joe Biden is in the doghouse over his comment on his successor US president-elect Donald Trump while honouring the legacy of former president Jimmy Carter.

Advertisment

On Sunday, when asked about what Trump could learn from the Carter presidency, Biden replied "Decency, decency, decency," a remark that is not sitting well with Republicans.

Also read | Jimmy Carter, former US president, dies at 100: Life, legacy and more

What did Biden say about Trump?

Advertisment

Biden remarked that the incoming US president-elect could learn "decency" from former President Jimmy Carter, who died recently aged 100.

"Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking?" said Biden

"Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?" he asked, a clear reference to Trump's frequent attacks on immigrants.

Advertisment

Also read | Joe Biden slams Trump while paying tribute to Jimmy Carter

Republicans slam Biden

The remark, as expected, did not sit well with Trump supporters, who were quick to slam Biden for using the opportunity to take a jab at the Republican instead of just honouring the recently deceased former president Carter.

Radio host Jorge Bonilla took to X to remark on Biden's audacity and said: "The unmitigated gall of the corrupt Biden lecturing Americans on decency off of Carter's death".

The unmitigated gall of the corrupt Biden lecturing Americans on decency off of Carter's death pic.twitter.com/B0kTiVfaFq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) December 30, 2024

Meanwhile, legal analyst and author Jonathan Turley pointed out that Joe Biden's recent pardon of his son Hunter Biden was not in line with Carter's teachings.

Also read | Jimmy Carter’s ‘personal relationship’ with India’s Carterpuri: Trip down memory lane

...Instead of showing Carter's honesty, Biden lied for years and then pardoned his own son after repeatedly denying that he would ever do so during the campaign. He pardoned his son for any crimes committed over a ten-year period, including potential crimes that many believe… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

"Carter did not pardon his brother Billy in a corruption scandal," he wrote, adding, "Biden lied for years and then pardoned his own son after repeatedly denying that he would ever do so during the campaign. He pardoned his son for any crimes committed over a ten-year period, including potential crimes that many believe implicated the President himself in the multimillion influence-peddling operation".

Hugh Hewitt, another radio personality slammed Biden for using the word "decent" and questioned: "Is it ‘decent’ to have deceived the American public for years about your condition and to do so via a complicit and complacent legacy media?".

Is it “decent” to have deceived the American public for years about your condition and to do so via a complicit and complacent legacy media? The greatest cover-up in modern American political history, and the greatest media scandal as well, is still unacknowledged on the record… https://t.co/GbKy5O58Gw — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) December 30, 2024

Labelling Biden's alleged health issues and loss of mental capabilities as the "greatest cover-up in modern American political history," and the "greatest media scandal," he said it was "still unacknowledged on the record by anyone around President Biden and by almost all legacy media figures."

(With inputs from agencies)