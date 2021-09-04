Biden walks through storm-ravaged Louisiana, pledges to get people back on feet 

Giant trees knocked sideways. Homes boarded up with plywood. Off-kilter street signs. Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, US President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hard-hit Louisiana neighbourhood on Friday and told local residents, "I know you're hurting, I know you're hurting."

Biden pledged robust federal assistance to get people back on their feet and said the government already had distributed USD 100 million directly to individuals in the state in USD 500 cheques to give them a first slice of critical help. Many people, he said, don't know what help is available because they can't get cellphone service.

Watch: Floods Batter United States financial capital New York

Residents welcomed Biden's presence. They laughed and also posed for selfies. More formally, Biden met with state and local officials in LaPlace, a community between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain that suffered major wind and water damage and was left with sheared-off roofs and flooded homes.

"I promise we're going to have your back," Biden said. He also took a flyover tour of pummelled areas including Lafitte, Grand Isle, Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish, where Parish President Archie Chaisson said 25 per cent of the homes in his community of 100,000 were gone or had catastrophic damage.

Also Read: Republicans in six states to adopt law similar to Texas anti-abortion law

The president later met privately with Governor John Bel Edwards, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who is from Louisiana, and local officials including Chaisson.

The devastation was clear even as Air Force One approached New Orleans, with uprooted trees and blue tarps covering shredded houses coming into view. The road to LaPlace exhibited power-line wood poles jutting from the ground at odd angles.