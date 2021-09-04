Republicans in six states to adopt law similar to Texas anti-abortion law

Republican leaders in as many as six US states are rushing to follow the lead of Texas in adopting an extreme abortion ban that has been slammed as unconstitutional and built to encourage vigilantism among the public.

On Wednesday, the law went into effect in Texas, banning abortion past six weeks of a pregnancy, including for victims of incest or rape.

The law also gave any private citizen the option to sue someone providing an abortion or anyone even believed to be peripherally assisting someone to get an abortion.

Within a day of the law going into effect, six other states, including North Dakota, Mississippi, Indiana, Florida, South Dakota and Arkansas have said they are looking to adopt a similar ban.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has openly condemned the US supreme court for rejecting to ban the abortion law.

Biden said the supreme court judges, all appointed by former President Donald Trump, delivered an assault on a woman’s rights.

"The Supreme Court's ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost fifty years," Biden said in a statement. "This (Texas) law is so extreme it does not even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest."

Texas abortion law is one of the toughest and most restrictive abortion bans in the US in the past couple of decades.

