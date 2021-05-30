Biden says will demand end to 'abuse of human rights' from Putin

US President Joe Biden has vowed to demand fair human rights from his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin in their June summit.

The two leaders have not been on best terms in the past few weeks, especially since the US leader called Putin a 'killer'.

This June 16 summit will be the first face-to-face meeting of the two leaders and Biden has vowed to make it clear that the US will not allow abuse of human rights.

"I'll be meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva, making it clear that we will not -- we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights," Biden said.

US has been openly critical of Russia since Biden took control of the White House in January 2021 and has also imposed sanctions on allegations of Russian authorities organising SolarWinds cyberattack and for allegedly meddling in the US election 2020.

Biden has also been biased towards Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and has openly criticised Putin for allegedly poisoning the Russian opposition leader.