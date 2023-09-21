Biden predicts Trump to become GOP nominee as his support soars to 51%

US President Joe Biden Wednesday (Sept 20) said Donald Trump had the best chance to be nominated as the Republic Party’s 2024 candidate. He said this during a fundraiser campaign in New York, further fueling speculations of a possible rematch between the pair.

“He may be the nominee again. It looks like he is destined to be the nominee again,” Biden said.

“I need you. I need every American who loves democracy to join together in 2024. If we do that we have done something few of us have ever done, that is save American democracy,” Biden added.

“Imagine what — if he does anything that he says he’s going to do, where will we be? Where will we be?” he said.

Biden has regularly claimed that the USA’s democratic values might face danger if Trump gets elected again.

Biden’s comments came at a fundraiser hosted by food security expert Amy Goldman Fowler. The fundraiser is one of four donor events Biden is headlining in New York this week during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly, part of a money-raising blitz ahead of a Sept 30 campaign reporting deadline.

Trump first choice of GOP voters

Meanwhile, according to a new CNN poll, Trump still maintains a massive lead over other GOP presidential hopefuls in the race to the official nomination. Trump is still the first choice of 39 per cent of GOP primary voters.

Watch: Trump says had he been in office, Russia-Ukraine War wouldn't have begun

Interestingly, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis now stands at fifth place with his support narrowing to 10 per cent, from 23 per cent in July.

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (13 per cent), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (12 per cent) and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (11 per cent) now stand at second, third and fourth place respectively.

Trump popular across demographics

Approximately 51 per cent of likely Republican primary voters believe that Trump is the frontrunner to win the 2024 general election, while DeSantis trails behind at 16 per cent.

Trump's popularity in this regard spans various demographic and political groups, even among those less inclined to support him overall, such as college graduates, non-Republicans, and moderates, who still perceive him as having a stronger chance of winning the presidential election in 2024 compared to other candidates.

Rather than participating in Republican debates, Trump has chosen to concentrate his criticism on Biden, positioning himself as the unofficial GOP nominee.