Donald Trump's 'death' announced by his son's account causes stir
Donald Trump Jr.'s X account fell victim to a hack in the early hours of Wednesday (September 20) causing a stir on social media. Shortly after, the air was cleared and the false alarm was busted. The hack included a deceptive post that falsely declared the passing of former President Donald Trump.
The message read, "I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," media reports said. This sensational announcement quickly raised eyebrows, but it wasn't long before the real Trump stepped in himself to quell the rumors.
To put the rumors to rest, the former president used his social media platform, Truth Social, to share an unrelated message later in the morning.
Brother's playful jab
Eric Trump, the brother of Donald Trump Jr., could not resist adding a touch of humor to the situation.
On Wednesday morning, he tweeted, "What was @donaldtrumpjr password? Don2024?" This playful jab at the situation lightened the mood surrounding the hack.
By 9:45 a.m. ET, it appeared that the hacked tweets was successfully removed from Donald Trump Jr.'s account.
To further confirm the authenticity of the hack, a spokesperson for Donald Trump, Andrew Surabian, took to X to announce, "Don’s account has been hacked." This reassured followers that the false claims did not originate from the Trump family.
