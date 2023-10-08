Biden pondering a massive 'one-and-done' Ukraine aid package: Report

US President Joe Biden is considering largest ever funding package for Ukraine that will fund the war till the next presidential election, reported The Telegraph. The bill, termed 'one-and-done' is being sought in an effort to overcome impasse with the Republicans. After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, US-led Western alliance has poured in billions of dollars in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine. However, there are voices within the US political circles that are skeptical about having to fund Ukraine 'continuously' and without an end.

The concern, if it becomes widespread in American public, is perceived to potentially damage Biden's chances in next year's presidential election.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) have expressed concern that US support may dry up entirely. This will create a shortfall of USD 2.7 per month and may require European Union (EU) nations to do the heavy lifting, a considerable endeavour if US stops helping altogether.

Experts quoted in media reports say that if Biden is able to clinch funding of USD 100 billion from Congress, it may be enough for the war until after next November's election.

This would bypass debates in the Congress over next year.

Former President Donald Trump, the current frontrunner to win the Republican Party nomination for 2024 elections, has repeatedly attacked Biden over Ukraine war. He has argued that the money would be better spent on domestic issues.

Polls reflect this thinking. An Reuters/Ipsos poll cited by The Telegraph said that in last five months, there has been a decrease of 5 per cent among respondents who say that US should continue sending weapons to Ukraine..

The White House is “not making any decisions about whether to do one big package or about how much it would be” until after the Speaker’s election to replace Mr McCarthy, a source told the news outlet. However, the official reportedly said that the 'one-and-done' package is "one option" that is under consideration.

Passage of such a package will not be easy. It is bound to be opposed by at least some Republicans. The politicking may make Biden give some concessions on border control and even other Republican demands.

Since the Ukraine war began, US Congress has greenlit four packages of cumulative total of USD 113 billion.

It is believed that Ukrainian forces would struggle against Russia if US support dries out, especially in southeast and north of the country.

The Telegraph reported citing an unnamed administration official that President Biden is planning a "major" speech on Ukraine that “tries to unify America behind why it’s so important to support Ukraine and just how much is at stake,”

“He will directly address and rebut the criticisms of Ukraine funding,” said the official.

