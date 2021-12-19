Biden pays respects on first wife, daughter’s graves on crash’s 49th anniversary

US President Joe Biden visited graves of first wife and infant daughter, who had died in a car crash, on Saturday.

To pay respects to loved ones lost on the 49th anniversary of the mishap, Biden and family members thronged Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic church in Delaware, which is his home state.

In 1972, Biden’s first wife Neilia Biden and daughter Naomi had got killed in a car accident just after Delaware voters had elected the leader to the Senate.

This morning, @POTUS @JoeBiden commemorated the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter, visiting their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church.



Prayers for the entire family on this solemn day. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Eyt1k0DWb0 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 18, 2021 ×

The mishap happened when they were going to pick up a Christmas tree. Beau and Hunter Biden, who were aged four and three at that time, had survived with serious injuries.

President Biden and his very first wife Neilia Biden with young Hunter, Beau and little baby Naomi in 1971.



Today, President Biden commemorates 49th anniversary of crash that killed his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi.



Prayers for the entire family on this solemn day 🙏. pic.twitter.com/xsqXtQfjVI — The 46 🇺🇲 #BuildBackBetter (@ajalexander944) December 18, 2021 ×

The incident became a defining moment in Biden’s life. It shaped the president’s persona and political career. He spent 35 years in Senate, eight years as vice-president to Barack Obama and now around a year as president.

Biden had also recently started a speech in Minnesota by saying that how two the state’s former senators had helped him cope with the personal tragedy.

Biden later married Jill and had a daughter, Ashley. Both were present at the church along with others on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)