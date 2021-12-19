'Abundance of caution': CNN closes US offices for non-essential workers amid a surge in Covid cases

CNN is closing its offices for all the non-essential workers in the United States amid a surge in Covid cases. Network President Jeff Zucker in a memo said, "Given the recent, sudden surge in Covid cases around the country, and within our teams at CNN, Turner Sports & WarnerMedia Studios, as of tonight we are CLOSING our offices to all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs."

He further said that people who are working from the office will require face masks all the time, except for eating and drinking or being in a room alone. As per Zucker, the network made this decision out of an "abundance of caution."

Infections have grown by 40 per cent across the US in the last two weeks, and deaths have soared by more than a third, with more than 1,300 Americans dying every day from the deadly virus.

Not just CNN, but many other organisations can be seen taking precautions. Many colleges have already declared a switch to online classes, while professional sports leagues and Broadway theatres have cancelled games and performances.

Keeping in mind the increasing cases, US President Biden warned of winter of "serious illness and death" for unvaccinated Americans. "For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death... for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm," Biden said.

He added, "But there's good news. If you're vaccinated, and you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death, period."

