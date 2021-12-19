To save rare seabirds, US officials to air drop 3,000 pounds of rat poison on coastal islands

In an attempt to save rare seabirds, the California Coastal Commission in the United States has given a go ahead to a plan for air dropping rat poison on the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. It will help in curbing mice population on the islands.

This agency, which regulates coastline of California, approved the idea by voting 5-3 in its favour on Thursday night.

Also Read: After getting drugged with cocaine and flushed by owner, pet monkey recovers in UK

According to the plan, around 3,000 pounds of rat poison will be air dropped from helicopters on the rocky islands off San Francisco coast, which are home to innumerable breeding birds.

The government is planning to drop rat poison onto California islands that are home to vulnerable sea mammal + sea bird populations.



It wants to kill off mice brought to the island by boats, but activists say the poison will also kill any animals that eat them. pic.twitter.com/NV3IbtKdMz — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 11, 2019 ×

This move, however, will also need approval from US Fish and Wildlife Service regional director. Even then, it may take around two years before the programme actually gets underway, the officials said.

The around 300,000-strong breeding seabirds at Farallon Islands refuge are being threatened by mice, which arrived at the island aboard ships over a century ago.

Also Read: Corals in the Great Barrier Reef could become target of mass bleaching

In recent years, the population of mouse has exploded, which has attracted burrowing owls. These owls also prey on the ashy storm-petrel, the officials said.

In April, radio-collared mountain lion P-47 was discovered dead in California after exposure to rat poison. Using indiscriminate control, such as poisons, causes undue suffering + devastation to our wild community.

Protect our wildlife. Skip the poison. https://t.co/BUAzsVczB9 pic.twitter.com/RiJLQ0wtWs — Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) July 23, 2019 ×

At the meeting, Gerry McChesney, manager, wildlife refuge, said, "This project is necessary and is the right thing to do to stop the ecosystem carnage done by mice: A human-caused problem."

(With inputs from agencies)