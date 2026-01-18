/Biden-era decisions have ‘no force or effect’ due to autopen use: Donald Trump

Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of the former US President Joe Biden over the alleged use of an autopen, claiming "What was done is totally illegal" and declaring that anything signed that way is of “no further force or effect.” He alleged that the person who used the Autopen was not aware "whether or not Biden approved of what he was doing".

Trump asserted that these decisions lacked any logical order, and were taken by Radical left Insurrectionists who were in charge of the Biden Administrations adding that these people should be put behind bars.

"There was no ORDER in writing, and it was an absolutely illegal act perpetrated by the Radical Left Insurrectionists who illegally ran the Biden Administration," he said in a Truth Social post.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Everyone of them should be arrested for what they have done to our Country. They didn’t win the Presidency, but when you think of it, neither did Joe Biden. The whole thing was RIGGED. There must be a price to pay, and it has got to be a BIG ONE!," he added.

The US President has been advancing a narrative that former President Joe Biden was not truly in charge of the country, repeatedly asserting that individuals aligned with left-wing ideologies exercised power during Democratic administrations. He has also claimed that Biden did not personally sign presidential orders, alleging instead that others authorised them using an autopen.

Also Read: European Union calls emergency meeting after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

On November 28, Trump said that all documents signed by autopen under Joe Biden have been “terminated” and no longer in force or effect, levelling an attack against his predecessor in a legally uncertain move. Trump claimed that approximately 92 per cent of the documents were signed by autopen, without being approved by Biden.

Trump further claimed people who operated the autopen under Biden “did so illegally.” He added, “Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury.”

What is Autopen?

An autopen is a robotic device, patented in the US in 1803, which can replicate a person’s signature using real ink. It is often used for signing material in bulk or employed by public figures who need to sign documents remotely. The machine has a signature template and can mimic actual pen strokes of the individual in a consistent and secure manner.

According to a guidance issued by the Justice Department under President George W. Bush in 2005, a president does not need to sign a bill by hand and can instruct an official “to affix the president’s signature to such a bill, for example, by autopen.”