/European Union calls urgent meeting after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

The leaders and ambessadors of European coutries will gather in Brussels on Sunday (Jan 18) to hold an emergency meeting of the European Union after US President Donald Trump threatened multiple countries of the bloc with tariffs including Denmark Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland until a deal is reached to cede control of Greenland to America.

Several key countries of the European bloc, such as France, Sweden and Germany, along with members of the European Parliament, expressed their strong opposition to tariff threats and Trump's territorial ambitions to bring the Danish territory under US control.

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, warned that “The measures against NATO allies announced today will not help in ensuring security in the Arctic," they will result in emboldening our joint enemies and those who wish to destroy our common values and way of life," she wrote in a post on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Greenland and Denmark have both made clear: Greenland is not for sale, and its sovereignty and territorial integrity need to be respected. No threat of tariffs can or will change that fact," She added.



Kaja Kallas, the vice president of the European Commission, asserted that "China and Russia “must be having a field day after Trump's announcement, adding that they will be the only beneficiaries of "divisions among Allies."

“If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO,” Kallas wrote on X. “Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermining our shared prosperity.”

While most European nations took a soft tone to slam Trump's move, invoking shared values and risk of derailing the Western alliance, France, on the other hand, denounced the US president's threats by drawing a parallel between Russia and Ukraine. "No intimidation or threat will influence us—neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations," President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.

"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld. It is in this spirit that I will engage with our European partners," he added.