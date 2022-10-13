Biden administration unveils new National Security Strategy, China & Russia identified as major threats

US President Joe Biden's administration in its recently launched National Security Strategy (NSS) has said that the next ten years will be a "decisive decade" for America and the world in the global fight against climate change, promotion of democracy over authoritarianism and for reducing conflict.

The newly unveiled strategy prioritises "out-competing China and constraining Russia". The report says that "the People's Republic of China harbours the intention and, increasingly, the capacity to reshape the international order in favour of one that tilts the global playing field to its benefit."

The Ukraine conflict delayed the strategy's rollout, as Biden spent most of this year mobilising allies against Russia and delivering billions of dollars worth of armaments to Kyiv reports AFP.

However, the strategy still substantially adheres to the President's interim instructions which he provided shortly after taking office in January 2021.

It warns that "by the 2030s, the United States for the first time will need to deter two major nuclear powers, each of whom will field modern and diverse global and regional nuclear forces."

National security advisor Jake Sullivan said while unveiling the strategy, "The post-Cold War era is over, and the competition is underway between the major powers to shape what comes next."

As per the strategy, China "is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it."

It goes on to say that Russia "poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system, recklessly flouting the basic laws of the international order today, as its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shown."

