Biden administration proposes an Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights

As the use of automation in sectors like education, healthcare, and employment witnesses an increase, the White House on Tuesday proposed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights.

The proposed bill is non-binding and suggests practices that developers and users of AI should voluntarily follow so that technology doesn't unfairly put humans in a disadvantageous position.

It says that all Americans must be protected from unsafe or ineffective systems, discrimination by algorithms, and abusive data collection.

This comes as incidents of algorithms not prioritizing the needs of black patients and those of facial recognition displaying an unfair bias towards darker skin tones came to light.

"These technologies are causing real harms in the lives of Americans, harms that run counter to our core democratic values, including the fundamental right to privacy, freedom from discrimination and our basic dignity," said one senior administrator while talking to Reuters.

As per the proposed bill, people are entitled to notice and explanation concerning the AI programs they might encounter.

It also asks companies and other stakeholders including government agencies using AI to conduct significant testing and oversight, and publicise results for stakeholders to understand what a "reasonable starting point is" for taking action on issues, said senior administration officials.

While the proposal is non-binding, the US Chamber of Commerce has warned that if these proposals were to become rules they could hurt businesses.

In a statement, the Chamber's Vice President Jordan Crenshaw said, "There are some recommendations in the AI Blueprint that, if enacted into rules by policymakers, could handcuff America’s ability to compete on the global stage."

(With inputs from agencies)

