Biden sending $625 mn aid, four HIMARS rocket launchers to Ukraine

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden informed his counterpart in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday that a further $625 million in military aid, including four HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, is on the way.

A fresh $625 million security support package, including more weapons and equipment such as HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, and armoured vehicles, was offered by Biden, according to a statement.

The pro-Western nation of Ukraine now has 16 HIMARS systems, which are regarded as one of its most potent weapons in the battle against a major eight-month-old Russian invasion.

As long as necessary, Biden's government would "continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes," he said.

He said "the United States will never recognize Russia's purported annexation" of another four Ukrainian regions.

According to the State Department, more than $16.8 billion in aid has been delivered to Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.

(with inputs from agencies)

