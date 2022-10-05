Joe Biden, doctors say new abortion laws have 'chilling impact' on US

United States President Joe Biden said that the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court has “curtailed the women’s rights” in the country. It has been 100 days since the judgement and Biden said that it is extremely important to protect abortion and contraception rights in the US.

At a meeting of the reproductive rights task force, Biden also said that the decision to make abortion harder to access for women in the US “has had frightening ripple effects in some states”.

"We're not going to sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies."

Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, several states passed laws which make abortion extremely hard to access for patients or makes the act almost illegal. There are also some states who are looking to add stricter laws in the future to treat abortion as a “crime similar to murder”.

On Tuesday, Biden met with doctors and politicians to discuss guidelines which will make abortion and contraception more accessible to the common people. According to Reuters, the government will be spending $6 million in new grants to protect access to reproductive healthcare services.

“The Supreme Court decision created a health care crisis in America. What we are seeing in laws around our country is the criminalization of doctors and health care providers," US Vice President Kamala Harris told the reporters at the sidelines of the meeting with President Biden.

The issue has already become a major talking point ahead of the US mid-term elections and according to a poll, around 71 per cent of Americans did not agree with the judgement.